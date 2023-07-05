INDIA

RJD leader falls off buffalo while celebrating party formation day in Bihar

As the RJD is celebrating its 27th formation day on Wednesday, a leader of the party in Bihar’s Vaishali district was caught between the workers’ excitement and a bull’s wrath.

Kedar Yadav, the RJD leader while celebrating the day, rode a buffalo to cut a cake. As the over excited workers were jumping in joy, the buffalo threw Yadav down and tried to attack him.

His supporters rescued him and took him away from the spot following which Yadav returned home.

The eyewitnesses said that the party supporters were parading in the village with Kedar Yadav riding the buffalo. They had adorned the animal with balloons. Kedar Yadav was holding the cake while riding the buffalo when the incident took place.

The RJD was formed by Lalu Prasad on July 5, 1997 in New Delhi. On Wednesday, Lalu Prasad reached the Patna office of the party and hosted the party flag. During the occasion, a large number of party members and supporters reached there to greet him.

