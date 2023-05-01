Ahead of self-styled Godman and Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri’s five-day Patna visit, senior RJD leader and former minister Vrisan Patel on Monday asserted that he will not allow India to become a “Hindu” country at any cost.

While interacting with media persons in Muzaffarpur, Patel said: “India will walk on the footprints of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Today, BJP-RSS are claiming to be actual patriots. But the real patriots were those who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle. The leaders of RSS worked as agents of British rulers. They are indulging in propaganda and setting narratives in the country through people like Dhirendra Shastri.”

“In the next two years, we will have Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly elections. People are watching and they will throw them out of the country,” Patel said.

Surendra Ram, a cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar government, while interacting with media in Kaimur said: “Dhirendra Shastri is a fraud saint. Our Sanatan Dharma and Hindu community are getting defamed due to people like him. We need to protest against people like him. They are making efforts to provoke communalism in society.”

Earlier, RJD state president Jagadanand Singh and Bihar environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav strongly objected over Dhirendra Shastri visit to Patna.

Dhirendra Shastri has scheduled a religious programme of five days in Patna’s Jakkanpur locality this month. He was the one who advocated for making India a Hindu nation.

