In an incident of slip of tongue, Surendra Prasad Yadav, Minister of Co-operation under the RJD quota in Bihar, repeatedly confused between the NDA and the newly-formed Opposition alliance ‘INDIA’, saying that NDA is a strong wrestler which will form the government in the country.

Asked about the strength of INDIA, Yadav said: “Look, when two wrestlers fight, it is very difficult to predict who will emerge as the winner. When time comes, the NDA will show its strength.”

When the reporter asked if NDA is also a wrestler, Yadav said, “There is no doubt about it. It will form the government 100 per cent.”

When some RJD supporters sitting beside him pointed out that its INDIA, and not NDA, Yadav quickly rectified his statement and said that INDIA will form the government, not the NDA.

Reacting to Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad returning early from the grand Opposition meeting held in Bengaluru, Yadav clarified that Lalu Prasad is unwell and hence came back early.

“Despite his illness, Lalu Prasad attended the meeting. Hence, INDIA will emerge victorious,” Yadav said.

2023071941939