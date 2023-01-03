INDIA

RJD ministers skip Nitish Kumar’s event

NewsWire
0
0

All does not seem well between ruling allies JD-U and RJD in Bihar in the New Year, with one such example cropping up in an event of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday.

The fourth anniversary of one of Nitish Kumar’s pet projects “Jan Jeevan Hariyali Yojana” was held in Samrat Ashok convention centre but none of the ministers under the RJD quota were present.

The project is primarily related to environment, forest and climate change, apart from agriculture, irrigation, water resources, and other departments but none of the ministers including Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Tej Pratap Yadav was present. Even Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who returned from Delhi after celebrating the new year, did not go there.

Besides them, Agriculture Minister Sarvajeet Kumar, Education Minister Chandrashekher Yadav, Land Reform and Revenue Minister Alok Mehta, and PHED Minister Lalit Yadav were also not present.

During the event, only Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Minister Sharawan Kumar of the JD-U were present apart from Additional Chief Secretaries of various departments.

Following the development, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that the epic battle within Mahagathbandhan has now came into public domain after a series of attacks of former minister Sudhakar Singh on the Chief Minister and ‘boycott’ of RJD ministers of his event. Now, RJD leaders will intensify the battle more and will end only after they make Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister, he claimed.

“Now, there are only two options left in the Mahagathbandhan. The first option is that RJD chief Lalu Prasad breaks the JD-U and makes Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar. The second option is to send Nitish Kumar to do the politics of the Centre and hand over the charge to Tejashwi Yadav to rule the state. Tejashwi Yadav should reply why he and his ministers boycotted the Jan Jeevan Hariyali programme,” Modi asked.

20230103-235203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will come out with a series: Vivek Agnihotri on The Kashmir...

    Almost half of Chennai elderly financially dependent, 14% face abuse: Survey

    I am a Hindu but not Hindutvawadi, says Rahul Gandhi

    Rajasthan budget is development-oriented, says Pilot