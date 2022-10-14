INDIA

RJD MLA loses Assembly membership after conviction, sentencing

RJD’s Anil Sahani was disqualified as a member of the Bihar Assembly following his conviction and sentencing by a special CBI court in a 2013 LTC scam.

Sahani was the MLA from Kudhni in Muzaffarpur

A Janata Dal-United member of the Rajya Sabha between 2010 to 2018, Sahani was accused of claiming LTC amount without travelling and fraud. He had submitted fake e-tickets and boarding passes for the purpose and taken money to the tune of Rs 23,71,000.

The vigilance department had transferred that case to the CBI which had registered an FIR against him and other officials on October 31, 2013. The special court held him guilty of September 3 this year. In view of this, Secretary incharge of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Pawan Kumar Pandey issued a notification cancelling his membership.

The special CBI court has sentenced Sahani to three years jail, while N.S. Nair, the then traffic superintendent of Air India, and Arvind Tiwari were also found guilty of fraud, and sentenced to two years jail and a fine of Rs 3.25 lakh each.

