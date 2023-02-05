RJD MLA and former Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh has triggered a fresh controversy by calling Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a ‘Jhasebaz’.

Addressing a gathering in a ‘Kisan Panchayat’ in Motihari, he said: “He (Nitish Kumar) is giving a slogan to the people not to come into the trap of insidious persons and give their votes to Nitish Kumar… The biggest spoofer is suggesting people not come under the trap of insidious persons.”

Sudhakar Singh, in the past as well, had targeted Nitish Kumar and called him ‘Shikhandi, night watchman and beggar’. Following his remarks, the JD-U raised strong objections arguing that his statements were against the “coalition pact”. Eventually, the RJD served a show cause notice to Sudhakar Singh on January 18.

“Nitish Kumar has pushed Bihar in such a trough that it is extremely difficult to come out from there. Looting is taking place in Bihar. Bihar is under the severe grip of corruption due to the Nitish model of governance. The corruption is taking place under the connivance of the ruling party…,” Singh said.

Singh also alleged that “public money is being looted in Bihar in a big way” in the name of the distribution of subsidised fertilisers to farmers.

20230206-025603