Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) senior leader and MLA Bhai Virendra has written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking a law pertaining to raids of central agencies in Bihar.

“The central agencies are unnecessarily conducting raids on the lawmakers of Bihar to malign their images. I want to bring this issue to the notice of the chief minister and request him to implement a law in the current budget session to stop such acts of the central agencies,” Virendra said.

The move of the RJD lawmaker comes after the CBI and ED conducted raids on Lalu’s family and their relatives in Patna, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and some other places.

As per the content of the letter, Bhai Virendra pointed out that there is a law in neighbouring West Bengal where any central agency has to take permission from the state government before conducting raids on the lawmakers of the state.

“I am requesting the CM Nitish Kumar to implement a law similar to West Bengal. The central agencies are conducting raids on a regular basis in a bid to malign the image of legislators. Once the law is implemented in Bihar, the central agencies have to take permission from the Bihar government before raids,” Virendra said.

“I have submitted the letter before CM Nitish Kumar and hope that he will take the initiative soon,” Virendra said.

Earlier, Bhai Virendra pointed out this issue in Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

