The RJD hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after his photograph was included in a poster with Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar in an advertisement published on the front page of all daily newspapers in the state on Ambedkar Jayanti on Thursday.

The advertisement was given by JD-U leader and Building Construction minister Ashok Chaudhary.

“Are you enjoying this?” RJD Vice President Shivanand Tiwari said in a poser directly aimed at Nitish Kumar.

Addressing a gathering in RJD headquarters, he asked: “What would he achieve after comparing himself with our constitution maker Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Nitish Kumar should clarify about the motive of comparing himself with Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar.”

RJD national General Secretary Shyam Rajak said: “We cannot compare Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar with anyone in the country. If anyone is claiming that he is equivalent to him, it is reflecting his Manuvadi ideology.”

Following the poster, no JD-U leaders, including Chaudhary, sought to clarify why they think Nitish Kumar is equivalent to the Mahatma or Ambedkar.

The advertisement mentioned the work done by Nitish Kumar for Dalit welfare, including setting up the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department in 2007, financial aid to school and college and some funds to encourage students preparing for the Civil Services Examination.

