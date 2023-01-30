RJD will contest six seats in Nagaland where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in February.

Confirming the development, Party national general secretary Shyam Rajak said that six names have been finalised. However, the names are yet to be announced officially.

Some BJP leaders will soon meet Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in this regard. Tejashwi Yadav’s decision would be final.

“If this works out, we will contest for some more seats,” Rajak said.

The election to the 60 seats of Nagaland is scheduled to take place on February 27. Last date of submitting the nomination paper is February 7.

Earlier, RJD has sent two leaders Kumar Sharvajeet, the cabinet minister in Bihar government and Bhola Yadav to Nagaland.

“They have submitted their observation report before Tejashwi Yadav. Now, another team will be visiting the state soon and submitting its report for further planning,” he said.

Reacting to collaboration with JD(U) in Nagaland, Rajak said that the party has an alliance in Bihar but not in Nagaland so far.

20230130-123402