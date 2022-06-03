INDIA

RJD to publish Nitish govt’s ‘report card’ on Sunday

NewsWire
0
0

The RJD on Friday said it decided to publish the “report card” of Nitish Kumar government’s one and half year current tenure on June 5.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the Nitish Kumar government has failed on every count, and hence, the RJD has decided to publish a report card on Sampoorna Kranti day on June 5.

“The report card will comprise the point wise issues NDA had promised during the 2020 Assembly election. NDA leaders have promised 19 lakh jobs for the youth of Bihar. We have asked the Nitish Kumar government to publish data about the job it has given so far,” he said.

“When we asked questions, the leaders of ruling parties used to tell lies in the house. They do not give proper answers to our questions,” he said.

Reacting to the Congress’ comments, Tejashwi Yadav said that the RJD was friendly with Congress till the last moment. “The way the leaders of the Congress gave statements against us was unbelievable. They (Congress leaders) claimed that they have the strength to contest elections alone. This is good for them. What can I say about it?” he said.

20220604-001115

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-T raids B-Town’s Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee, Vikas Bahl (2nd Ld)

    2023 polls will be contested under collective leadership: Pilot

    Sensex displays irrational exuberance and breaches the 61,000-mark

    Vijayan in dilemma over Mullaperiyar dam tree felling episode