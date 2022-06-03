The RJD on Friday said it decided to publish the “report card” of Nitish Kumar government’s one and half year current tenure on June 5.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the Nitish Kumar government has failed on every count, and hence, the RJD has decided to publish a report card on Sampoorna Kranti day on June 5.

“The report card will comprise the point wise issues NDA had promised during the 2020 Assembly election. NDA leaders have promised 19 lakh jobs for the youth of Bihar. We have asked the Nitish Kumar government to publish data about the job it has given so far,” he said.

“When we asked questions, the leaders of ruling parties used to tell lies in the house. They do not give proper answers to our questions,” he said.

Reacting to the Congress’ comments, Tejashwi Yadav said that the RJD was friendly with Congress till the last moment. “The way the leaders of the Congress gave statements against us was unbelievable. They (Congress leaders) claimed that they have the strength to contest elections alone. This is good for them. What can I say about it?” he said.

20220604-001115