The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday won the Bochahan Assembly bypolls after defeating the BJP candidate with a big margin of over 36,000 votes.

RJD candidate Amar Kumar Paswan obtained 82,562 votes after 25 rounds of counting while Baby Kumari of the BJP got 45,909 votes. The VIP candidate Dr Geeta Kumari secured 29,279 votes to be at the third position.

After the thumping win, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in Hindi, “We thank the people of Bochahan for supporting the RJD. The people of the Bochahan who are suffering due to unemployment, price rise and poor education, health, agriculture, law and order and defeated the opportunist double engine government of NDA. The people of Bochahan have defeated the arrogance of 4 parties involved in the NDA government in Bihar.”

RJD state president Jagadanand Singh said: “The people of Bochahan have given a big message to the government of Bihar. It is a revolt of the people of Bochahan against the Nitish Kumar government. RJD has gained more votes than the combined votes of BJP and VIP.”

Interestingly, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani also celebrated the win of RJD candidate and the defeat of BJP candidate. He was seen celebrating with his party supporters and even distributed sweets (Laddu).

Amar Paswan, the RJD candidate is a son of Late Musafir Paswan, who won the 2020 Assembly election on the ticket of VIP. Musafir Paswan died in November last year. Since then, the Assembly seat of Bochahan that comes under Muzaffarpur, was vacant.

After the demise of Musafir Paswan, the RJD gave the ticket to his son Amar Paswan to contest the by-election.

“It is a win for the people of Bochahan. They have supported a youth who has a clean image. I am thankful to the voters who have voted for me. At the same time, I also give big thanks to those who have not voted for me. I will work for all people of Bochahan and the entire state,” Amar Paswan said.

20220416-163203