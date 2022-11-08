INDIA

RLD begins preparing to wrest back Khatauli seat

Soon after the disqualification of BJP MLA Vikram Saini who held the Khatauli Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has announced that it will hold a roadshow and a public meeting in the constituency on November 15.

Khatauli was said to be a RLD bastion which was wrested away by the BJP in 2017.

The RLD now wants to get back its seat.

It is noteworthy that it was RLD chief Jayant Choudhary who had written a letter to the state Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana asking why action was not being taken against MLA Vikram Saini who had also been convicted by the MP/MLA court.

Chaudhary had questioned the haste with which SP MLA Mohd Azam Khan had been disqualified after his conviction in a hate speech case.

According to the party’s state organisational secretary, Yashbir Singh, RLD has already begun preparing for the byelection on the Khatauli seat.

“The RLD chief will raise crucial issues like unemployment and inflation in a public meeting on November 15,” said Singh.

Notably, out of the six assembly seats in Muzaffarnagar, BJP won two in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh state elections.

The remaining four were claimed by the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance.

