RLD chief questions Azam Khan’s disqualification

Rashtriya Lok dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary has written a letter to UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, questioning the disqualification of Samajwadi Party MLA Mohd Azam Khan from the state Assembly.

In his letter, Jayant Chaudhary said that while Azam Khan was instantly disqualified after being awarded a three-year sentence from court, no action had been taken against BJP MLA Vikram Saini of Muzaffarnagar who had also been given a two-year sentence by the MP/MLA court.

“If action has been taken against Azam Khan under the Representation of the People Act then why not Vikram Saini?” he asked, and added that law cannot be represented differently for people belonging to different political parties.

