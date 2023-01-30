INDIA

RLD MLAs upset at not being invited to R-Day functions

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLAs will lodge a complaint with Speaker Satish Mahana over not being invited to the Republic Day celebrations by the local administration.

RLD MLAs Prasan Choudhary from Shamli and Ashraf Ali from Thana Bhawan said that they would complain to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Mahana regarding the same.

“Despite being elected MLAs, we were not invited to the R-Day celebrations. The district administration’s approach in this matter is highly disappointing. We will complain in this regard to the Assembly speaker,” the MLAs said.

There has been considerable anger among various sections of the society over the distribution of R-day invites.

Eminent citizens, litterateurs, journalists were not invited either to the R Day function of the Governor’s ceremonial tea held on the same day.

Retired bureaucrats were also not invited.

“I retired from service more than a decade ago but have always been invited. This year, I did not get any invitation which was rather upsetting,” said a retired IAS officer.

