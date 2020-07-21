RLDA invites RFP for redevelopment of Bhuj rly station

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited request for proposal (RFP) to appoint a consultant for the redevelopment of Gujarat’s Bhuj station under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The RLDA, a statutory organization under the Ministry of Railways, said that it has invited the RFP to appoint a consultant, which will be responsible for conducting the feasibility study, detailed master planning, urban designing, engineering and preparation of a detailed project report for redevelopment of Bhuj railway station of Western Railway. The last date for applying for participation in the bidding process is August 12.

Speaking about the RFP, RLDA Vice Chairman Ved Prakash Dudeja said, “The Bhuj railway station is one of the 62 railways stations that we are redeveloping to enhance the passenger experience by providing modern amenities at the stations.”

He said, the RLDA plans to redevelop the railway stations with modern amenities and state of the art facilities which will enhance passenger experience at Bhuj railway station.

According to the RLDA, the key objective of this project is upgrading the station building with focus on improving passenger experience, providing adequate space for queues at the ticket booking counters and the concourse hall and providing larger circulating areas, are some of the major issues to be addressed at the station.

The RLDA said that several facilities like modern waiting rooms, proper parking areas, better toilet facilities, passenger friendly ticket booking offices along with green initiatives like rainwater harvesting and vertical gardens will be introduced. With new aesthetics, impressive architecture and clean platforms, the railways is planning to offer a never-before experience to passengers.

The total cost for preparation of DPR for revamping of Bhuj station has been estimated at Rs 74.93 lakh.

Apart from re-development of the railway station building, the RLDA will also facilitate commercial development encompassing all land use categories like residential, commercial, institutional, warehousing, hotel, hospital etc for generation of revenues. Space for these will be provided on nearby railway land and in the redeveloped railway station building, the RLDA said.

A total of 62 railway stations pan India are being redeveloped by RLDA on a Self-Sustainable PPP Model, in synergy with the Smart City Projects launched by the central government. Entire cost of redevelopment is to be met by leveraging commercial development of spare railway land/airspace in and around the station.

