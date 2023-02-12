INDIA

RLDs ‘Samrasta Abhiyan’ to mark Charan Singh’s birth anniversary

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will celebrate the birth anniversary of its founder, late Chaudhary Charan Singh, with weeklong celebrations ‘Samrasta Abhiyan’.

The campaign will begin on Sunday from Mathura where RLD president Jayant Chaudhary will address a meeting.

RLD’s national spokesman Anil Dubey said that the party will focus on the failures of the Yogi Adityanath government which is promoting hatred between communities for political gains.

“Party leaders will fan out into the rural interiors and urge people not to become a pawn in the ruling party’s game plan. Our leaders will visit 1,500 villages during the campaign and interact with farmers. The problems of farmers remain unaddressed and we will highlight the issue,” he said.

The RLD, he said, will continue to demand a better price for sugarcane and solution to the stray cattle menace.

The party will hold a demonstration at all divisional headquarters on February 26.

