INDIA

RLJP distributes laddus on inauguration of new Parliament

NewsWire
To celebrate the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the supporters of Prince Raj, RLJP MP from Bihar’s Samastipur, distributed one quintal Laddus.

Raj’s supporters said they were very happy at the development.

“PM Narendra Modi has written history with the inauguration of a new Parliament. It is a historic and precious occasion. Hence we are distributing one quintal Laddus in Samastipur district,” said Aakash Yadav, president of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) Youth Morcha.

During the occasion, around two dozen party supporters were present at the party office in Samastipur. They also shouted slogans in favour of PM Narendra Modi, party national president Pasupati Kumar Paras and local MP Prince Raj.

Meanwhile, the Congress party led by state president Akhilesh Singh took out a protest march from Boring road roundabout to Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar statue near the Patna High Court.

“PM Narendra Modi, in a bid to register his name in history, did not allow the president of India, who belongs to a tribal community, to come to the venue. He wants to print his name on the stone. It is a clear violation of the constitution,” Singh said.

