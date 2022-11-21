Three railway personnel have been arrested for allegedly supplying liquor to passengers onboard the Darbhanga Express.

Police have also recovered 150 bottles of two popular Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brands from the train that were to be supplied to passengers.

The three coach attendants were arrested on tip-off received by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

GRP inspector R.K. Dwivedi, who led the arrests, said that the three coach attendants identified as Pawan, Ranjit and Golu were on duty at coach numbers B-3, B-7 and B-9 of 02570 Delhi-Darbhanga Humsafar Express going from Delhi to Darbhanga.

“The tip-off was that liquor was being made available to passengers for a premium in three specific coaches. We targeted the three coaches and found 150 bottles of Old Monk and Officer’s Choice wrapped in black polythene bags and kept in plastic crates in which attendants are required to carry packed meals meant to be served to the passengers,” Dwivedi said.

Interrogations of the attendants revealed that they would charge anything from Rs 200 to Rs 250 extra on every 750 ml bottle of liquor. The three confirmed that this racket was underway for quite some time now in some other premium trains as well.

“We have some specific information that we have extracted from the accused during their interrogation. We will work on information that is linked to the Kanpur route and pass on relevant information of some other routes to our respective counterparts and possibly bust more such rackets in the days to come,” the inspector said.

It has also been established that the liquor was being sold to passengers on board and was not meant to be smuggled to Bihar where sale of liquor is banned.

