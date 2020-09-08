Sushant Singh Rajput’s cardiologist Tarun Kumar skips office, turns off phone post Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR

Named in the FIR filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly issuing a bogus prescription for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to help him with his anxiety issues, the associate professor of cardiology at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, Tarun Kumar has reportedly stopped attending office ever since his name came up in the controversy.

IANS tried to contact Tarun Kumar repeatedly over the phone, but his phone was switched off.

Sources in RML said that the doctor has skipped coming to the hospital for more than a week no.

Sources also said that the hospital has issued a notice to Tarun Kumar asking him to explain the reasons behind issuing the prescription to the late actor when he was in Mumbai.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday filed an FIR against Sushant’s sisters Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh, Tarun Kumar and others.

In her six-page long complaint to Mumbai police, the actress shared that Sushant passed away five days after he obtained a prescription wherein “he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka”.

“Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint before the Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh, Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for offences of forgery, NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020, for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting SSR as an Out Patient Department person,” revealed her lawyer on Monday.

The complaint has been filed on the basis of WhatsApp exchanges between the actor and his sister, as the complaint said that Sushant was shown as an OPD patient at the RML hospital when he was actually in Mumbai on June 8. As per the chats, three medicines were prescribed for Sushant.