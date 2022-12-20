The Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Science (RMLIMS) will soon have a multi-organ transplant (bone marrow, liver and kidney) centre.

A proposal to this effect has been sent to the state government for approval. The centre will have a 35-bed transplant facility.

If approved, RMLIMS will become the third government institute in Lucknow to conduct liver transplant after King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

RMLIMS spokesperson Prof A.K. Jain said: “We have sent a proposal to the government and the chief minister has also shown interest in setting up a ‘centre for multi-organ transplant under one roof’. It is expected to be approved soon.”

He said the centre will be built on the sixth and seventh floor of the super specialty block. Its design has been approved. Other departments, including pathology, operating on these two floors will be shifted to the academic block.

He said the institute is already performing kidney transplants since 2016 while two new facilities of liver and bone marrow transplant are in the final stages.

Officials said it will also have an intensive care unit (ICU) unit, separate OTs for different organs’ transplantation.

Bone marrow transplant will be performed by director Prof Sonia Nityanand and liver transplant by hepatologist Dr Piyush Upadhyay. The organs of both children and elderly will be transplanted in the liver transplant unit.

20221220-085006