Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University (RMLNLU) here will now make people aware about digital human rights in all the 75 districts of the state.

A team of teachers and research scholars of RMLNLU will make people aware of ‘digital rights’, closely linked to freedom of expression and privacy.

The Uttar Pradesh Human Right Commission (UPHRC) has given a project titled ‘A study of issues and challenges of digital human rights in the state of Uttar Pradesh’ to RMLNLU.

The project is being carried out under the supervision of RMLNLU faculty Aman Deep Singh and Vikas Bhati and two research scholars, Rishi Shukla and Ayush Verma.

Once the study is completed, a comprehensive report would be submitted to the Uttar Pradesh Human Rights Commission which could be used for policy-making with regard to the changing dimensions of human rights in the digital age.

Aman Deep Singh said, “No force in the world can stop an idea whose time has come. The clearest example of this is the idea and concept of digital human rights, which are an extension of human rights for the internet age. Such rights are linked to freedom of expression and privacy, allowing people to access, use, create and publish digital media, as well as access and use computers, other electronic devices and communications networks.”

