Eight commuters lost their lives and 11 others sustained injuries as a bus collided with a truck in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province on Saturday.

The deadly accident took place when a Kabul-bound bus collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction outside provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri, leaving eight dead including women and children and injuring 11 others, Xinhua news agency reported quoting provincial traffic police chief Qari Nazirullah Abidi said.

The civil hospital in the provincial capital Pul-e-Khurmi, according to an official, has received 11 injured persons with some in critical condition.

Abidi blamed reckless driving of the passenger bus for the deadly road accident, saying efforts are underway to arrest the driver of the ill-fated bus who reportedly had escaped from the scene.

