Three engineering students died while another got severely injured when a car in which they were travelling collided head on with a truck in Shivamoga in Karnataka in the wee hours on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 5 a.m. when the car, while overtaking another vehicle, collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Kallapura.

The car occupants in the age-group of 20-21 were on their way back to Davangere from Shivamoga.

The deceased were identified as Karthik, Vivek and Mohan.

The critically injured, Rudresh, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

20221211-120403