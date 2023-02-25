Ten people were killed and 35 others injured after a bus fell into a ravine in northern Algeria, the Algerian civil protection authority said in a statement.

It added that the accident took place in the province of Bouira, Xinhua news agency reported.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his condolences to the families of the accident victims.

According to the statistics of the Algerian National Center for Prevention and Road Safety, more than 90 per cent of traffic accidents in Algeria were caused by human errors, in particular driver negligence. Other causes of road accidents include the poor state of roads and cars as well as environmental factors.

20230225-054803