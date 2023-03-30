WORLD

Road accident in Morocco kills 5, injures 27

Five people were killed and 27 others injured, including 12 seriously, after a driver lost control of his van and hit a tree near the commune of Brachoua in central Morocco.

According to the official news agency MAP, some of the injured people were transferred to the local hospital of Romani, while five were sent to the Ibn Sina University Hospital in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, which is about 60 km north of the commune, Xinhua news agency reported.

The van in the accident was commonly used in Morocco’s rural areas for transporting goods and people, according to MAP.

A total of 3,201 people were killed in road accidents in Morocco in 2022, official statistics show.

