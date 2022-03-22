INDIA

Road accident in UP kills 3 medical students, 4th critical

By NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident, three medical students were killed and one sustained serious injuries when their vehicle collided head on with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Malihabad.

The victims have been identified as Ayaan Khan, 22, Ashraf Hashmi, 20 and Amaan Ansari 21. The condition of Syed Taha Rizvi, who suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, is stated to be critical.

While Ayaan and Amaan belonged to Rampur, Ashraf was from Kanpur and Taha is a resident of Jankipuram area in Lucknow.

All four were second year MBBS students of a private college in Lucknow.

The students had decided to spend Holi holidays in Ayaan’s hometown in Rampur. All the four had left for Lucknow from Rampur on Sunday night as they had to attend their classes from Monday morning.

In the wee hours of Monday when they were on the Hardoi road, their four-wheeler went into a pit. Before its driver could control the vehicle, it went to the other side of the road, colliding with a truck head-on.

According to reports, Ayaan had contacted his family at around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday night, informing them that they were stuck in traffic near Shahjahanpur and would reach Lucknow soon.

According to Station House Officer (SHO), Malihabad, the four-wheeler, belonging to Taha, was reduced to a pulp following the collision.

“The truck driver fled from the spot,” said the SHO.

Circle Officer Malihabad, Yogendra Singh said that an FIR was lodged against the truck driver and the truck had been seized.

20220322-082205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Emraan Hashmi’s new song poster ‘Ishq Nahi Karte’ is out

Equity indices a tad down in early trade

Covid deaths on rise as surge continues

Kerala Oppn leader has become advocate of CM: Union Minister