WORLD

Road accident kills 2, injures 9 in Afghanistan (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Two commuters were killed and nine others injured in a road crash in Afghanistan’s Samangan province, provincial traffic police said on Sunday.

The accident took place late Saturday in Daulatabad area of Hazrat Sultan district when a car collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, killing two travellers on the spot and injuring nine others with some in critical condition, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Congested roads, old vehicles and reckless driving could be the main reason for road accidents in the war-ravaged country.

Similar road accidents have injured 16 people in Afghanistan’s eastern Parwan and northern Baghlan provinces over the past couple of days.

20230205-143005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel reports tunnel system destruction amid violence

    JPMorgan declines to include India in widely-followed bond index

    Tunisia detains ex-PM for suspicions of sending jihadists to Syria

    Italian PM outlines governing rules for post-resignation caretaker mandate