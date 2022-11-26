Three people were killed and 38 others injured in a road accident involving a bus and a truck in the Andijan region in eastern Uzbekistan.

The collision took place between the two vehicles on the Tashkent-Andijan highway in the Andijan region at 8:10 a.m. local time, said the Uzbek Health Ministry and the Regional Traffic Police on Saturday.

In a heavy fog in the morning, the bus driver drove into the oncoming lane and collided with the truck, the police said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Three passengers died on the spot, and 38 others with various injuries were hospitalised. Three of the injured had to undergo surgery operations, said the Health Ministry.

