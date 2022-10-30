WORLD

Road accident kills 7, injures 9 in Afghanistan

Seven passengers were killed and nine others sustained injuries as a mini-bus plunged into a ravine in Afghanistan’s central Daykundi province.

The accident took place in the mountainous Miramor district late Saturday when the mini-bus fell into the ravine, killing the seven travelers including a woman on the spot, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Sunday.

Locals often blamed reckless driving and congested road on the ragged terrain for traffic accidents, saying that driving on congested roads in the mountainous province claimed scores of lives annually in the central highland, Xinhua news agency reported.

