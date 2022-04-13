WORLD

Road accidents kill 4, injure 15 in Afghanistan

At least four commuters died and 15 others were injured in two road accidents that happened in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar and western Badghis provinces, officials said Wednesday.

The first accident took place outside Nangarhar’s provincial capital Jalalabad on Tuesday afternoon, killing four commuters including a woman and injuring eight others, Xinhua reported citing the state-run news agency Bakhtar.

A similar accident happened in Muqar district of the western Badghis province late Tuesday, injuring seven commuters, a health official Sanahullah Sabit confirmed.

In the meantime, Mawlawi Baz Mohammad Sarwari, head of Information and Culture for Badghis province, also confirmed the incident, saying an investigation has been initiated into the case.

Reckless driving and congested roads are the main causes for traffic accidents in war-torn Afghanistan, according to officials.

