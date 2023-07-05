A significant portion of a road collapsed in Delhi’s Janakpuri area on Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported in the incident, an official said.

A video doing rounds on social media showed a huge crater formed in the middle of the road after the road caved in.

Meanwhile, the police have also installed barricades around the collapsed portion to avoid any untoward incident.

The road cave incident comes after parts of the national Capital had witnessed light rainfall on Tuesday.

The weatherman has predicted moderate rainfall in the national capital, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning moderate rain could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads on Wednesday.

