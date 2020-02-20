Road map set for Syria’s Idlib, says Erdogan

Ankara, Feb 23 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a road map on Syria’s Idlib was set following his phone calls with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany.

“After all the evaluations, we determined our road map,” Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying on Saturday.

Erdogan, however did not reveal any details about the road map.

On Friday evening, the Turkish Presidency said Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reiterated their commitments to previous agreements on Syria at their phone conversation.

Erdogan also discussed the issue with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a joint phone call earlier on Friday.

His remarks on Saturday came two days after he said that an operation in Idlib was imminent in what he called a “final warning” to the regime in Damascus, which is currently engaged in a Russian-backed operation to take control of one of the last rebel outposts.

Turkey has insisted that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces stay outside the so-called de-escalation zone, an area earmarked for a cessation of violence under the auspices of Ankara and Moscow

However, in recent weeks, Assad’s troops have been pushing into Idlib and the western Aleppo countryside from the south, prompting tens of thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

Save the Children and UNICEF said that around 500,000 children had been forced to flee their homes since December to escape an offensive launched by Russian-backed Syrian regime forces.

–IANS

ksk/