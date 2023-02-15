A 25-year-old man has been stabbed to death in an incident of road rage in the Nangloi area of Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been doing rounds on social media.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Malik, a resident of Kavita Colony in the Nangloi area.

According to police, an investigation revealed that on Tuesday evening, one Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had some argument with an RTV driver after his motorcycle scraped the mini bus.

The driver of the rapid transit vehicle (RTV) called his friends and then thrashed Vishal.

Later, Vishal reached Nangloi police station and filed a complaint. Later, he sent his brother Sahil Malik along with his two friends to the spot of the skirmish to pick his bike.

“The accused caught hold of Sahil and stabbed him to death. Sahil was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital where he died during treatment,” a police officer said, adding three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Kashyap, 23, a resident of village Ranhola, Sumit a.k.a Pankaj, 21, both residents of village Ranhola, and Ram Prakash, 36, a resident of Nangloi extension — the driver of the RTV.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harendra K. Singh, said: “A police control room (PCR) call was received around 8.10 p.m. on Tuesday, regarding a stabbing incident at Nangloi police station. Around 7.30 p.m., the victim along with his two friends had gone to get the motorcycle lying in a damaged condition where he was assaulted and stabbed.”

“The accused arrested in the case will be produced in court,” the DCP added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father accused the police of inaction in the matter.

Shakeel Malik, Sahil’s father, said that his son Vishal called him after he managed to escape the assault on him led by the RTV driver and his friends.

“I told him to rush towards the police station. We gave a written statement against the RTV driver. Sahil also came and when we requested the police personnel to check the spot where Vishal’s bike had been damaged, they refused to do so,” said Shakeel.

