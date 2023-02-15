INDIA

Road Rage: Man stabbed to death in Nangloi

NewsWire
0
0

A 25-year-old man has been stabbed to death in an incident of road rage in the Nangloi area of Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been doing rounds on social media.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Malik, a resident of Kavita Colony in the Nangloi area.

According to police, an investigation revealed that on Tuesday evening, one Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had some argument with an RTV driver after his motorcycle scraped the mini bus.

The driver of the rapid transit vehicle (RTV) called his friends and then thrashed Vishal.

Later, Vishal reached Nangloi police station and filed a complaint. Later, he sent his brother Sahil Malik along with his two friends to the spot of the skirmish to pick his bike.

“The accused caught hold of Sahil and stabbed him to death. Sahil was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital where he died during treatment,” a police officer said, adding three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Kashyap, 23, a resident of village Ranhola, Sumit a.k.a Pankaj, 21, both residents of village Ranhola, and Ram Prakash, 36, a resident of Nangloi extension — the driver of the RTV.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harendra K. Singh, said: “A police control room (PCR) call was received around 8.10 p.m. on Tuesday, regarding a stabbing incident at Nangloi police station. Around 7.30 p.m., the victim along with his two friends had gone to get the motorcycle lying in a damaged condition where he was assaulted and stabbed.”

“The accused arrested in the case will be produced in court,” the DCP added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father accused the police of inaction in the matter.

Shakeel Malik, Sahil’s father, said that his son Vishal called him after he managed to escape the assault on him led by the RTV driver and his friends.

“I told him to rush towards the police station. We gave a written statement against the RTV driver. Sahil also came and when we requested the police personnel to check the spot where Vishal’s bike had been damaged, they refused to do so,” said Shakeel.

20230215-233202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong gives notice in both Houses to discuss inflation

    Shah to review BJP’s poll preparations in Goa on Thursday: Fadnavis

    India now has over 396 mn gamers, 2nd largest in world

    IND v SA: Feels nice when the flick off the wrists...