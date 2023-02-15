INDIA

Road Rage: Man stabbed to death in Nangloi

In a case of road rage, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by some unidentified persons in the Nangloi area, an official said on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

According to police, initial investigation revealed that the victim was returning from a gym when he had some arguments with an RTV driver.

“Three people have been detained in connection with the incident. Police teams are identifying other accused and efforts are being made to nab them,” said a senior police official, adding that further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited.

