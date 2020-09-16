Road rage murder case: Police gets lead inputs of culprits

Gurugram, Sep 17 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in the murder case of a 28-year-old man who was killed by two unknown miscreants in a ‘road rage’ incident during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Gurugram the investigation team has managed to get some major clues about the culprits.

“While scanning the CCTV footage, we saw the scooty of the culprits near the spot,” said Sub-inspector Surjeet Kumar, the investigation office of the case.

He said, “We have written to the DCP (east), to get the CD format of the CCTV footage so that we could get more information about the absconding miscreants. We will arrest them soon.”

Earlier, the deceased was identified as Pankaj of Mahendragarh district in Haryana. He was residing in a rented accommodation along with his friend Ajay (26) at Rajiv Nagar in Gurugram. Pankaj came to Gurugram a week ago in search of a job.

Pankaj’s friend Ajay, who belongs to the same district, told the police that Pankaj had received a phone call at around 1 p.m.

“After the phone call, Pankaj told me that he has to go somewhere and asked me to accompany him on his motorcycle,” Ajay told the police.

According to police, when the duo reached near Jharsa village service lane on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway they ran out of fuel so they started looking for a petrol pump while pushing the bike along.

“When the duo reached a park which was located a few meters away from the petrol pump on the expressway at around 2.30 p.m., two men came on a scooty approached the victims, threatened both of them and started beating both of them without any reason,” the police said.

“During the incident Ajay ran away from the spot while the accused beat Pankaj mercilessly and ran away from the spot,” the police said.

Pankaj was rushed to the hospital where he received the first-aid treatment. From there he was taken to the Gurugram civil hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

An FIR has been registered against unknown people under relevant section of IPC including murder at Sector 40 police station.

–IANS

str/rt