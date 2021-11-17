Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said repair and restoration work of pothole-riddled Bengaluru roads would be taken up in a war footing manner, adding he will personally monitor the work.

Speaking to mediapersons after participating in the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said the continuous spell of rains in the city and other districts due to the depression in Bay of Bengal has left its trail of damage on Bengaluru roads.

“I have already held a meeting in this regard and issued necessary instructions for road repair works,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said work for comprehensive repair and improvement of roads in Bengaluru would be immediately taken up after the current spell of rains.

Orders had been issued to utilise NDRF teams for relief work in the low-lying areas that have suffered damage to roads, houses and properties.

Four special teams of SDRF would also be constituted in Bengaluru for the purpose, Bommai said.

Replying to a question on confusion between contractors who laid the roads and BBMP as to who should take up road repair works in the city following the rains, the Chief Minister said the BBMP had been instructed to take up the work immediately.

He also stated that the government had approved Rs 280 crore for taking up underground drainage works in 110 villages which were newly added to BBMP limits.

