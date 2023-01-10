INDIA

Road Safety Week to propagate cause of safer roads: Road Transport Ministry

NewsWire
0
0

With a view to propagate the cause of safer roads for all, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is observing the Road Safety Week from January 11 to 17.

During the week, various activities will be organised throughout the country to create awareness among the general public and to give an opportunity to all stakeholders to contribute to the cause of road safety. This includes various awareness campaigns related to causes of road accidents and measures to prevent them. Various activities with school/college students, drivers and all other road users have also been planned.

The Ministry will conduct several activities including ‘Nukkad Nataks’ (street shows) and sensitisation campaigns at various locations in the capital. Further, essay writing and poster making competitions for school students, exhibition and theatre pavilion by corporates/PSUs/ NGOs actively working in the field of road safety, Walkathons and talks/interactions with senior officers will also be held at Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, Delhi.

In addition, road owning agencies such as NHAI, NHIDCL etc. will conduct special drives related to compliance of traffic rules and regulation, pedestrian safety, eye check-up camps for drivers and other road engineering related initiatives throughout the Country.

The Ministry has also requested all MPs, state governments and related stakeholders (including corporates, PSUs, NGOs etc.) to actively participate in the event by conducting awareness campaigns about road safety, first responder training, ensuring strict enforcement of rules and regulations up to grass root levels and conducting other activities, workshops & advocacy programmes related to road safety.

20230110-211003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP set to win 8 of 11 RS seats from UP

    Worried China dials Pak PM after Karachi is rocked by another...

    Indian students in US surges by 19% in 2021-22: Report

    Suicide of school girl in TN: CBI commences investigation