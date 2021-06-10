Ontario is resuming in-vehicle passenger road tests on Monday, June 14 at DriveTest centres across the province. To address the backlog of road tests resulting from COVID-19 restrictions, road testing capacity will be increased by hiring 167 additional driver examiners while introducing extended hours for in-vehicle passenger road tests (class G1/G2), the province said.

“Earlier this year, our government started the process of adding new driver examiners at DriveTest locations in every part of the province. We will continue to hire more driver examiners while also extending road testing hours and introducing weekend road testing in areas where the backlog is greatest, so that people who need a road test can book one as soon as possible,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.

As part of Step One of the province’s Roadmap to Reopen, in-vehicle passenger road testing will resume with safety protocols in place at all DriveTest centres across Ontario. To address the backlog of passenger road tests, Ontario will invest more than $16 million to increase road testing capacity provincewide by hiring 167 additional temporary driver examiners, increasing support staff, expanding road testing hours, and introducing Saturday and Sunday road tests at locations where the demand is highest.

Driver examiners will be assigned to DriveTest centres across the province. In the Greater Golden Horseshoe, Ontario will work with its service provider, DriveTest, to open six temporary locations to conduct passenger road tests seven days a week in areas where the backlog is greatest starting in September 2021. These measures are in addition to the 84 new temporary driver examiners announced in the fall of 2020.

To book your road test, please visit DriveTest.ca. DriveTest.ca is the only official channel for booking a road test.

Road tests will be available by appointment only. If you already have a road test appointment booked, it will be honoured. If you need to book a road test, visit DriveTest.ca.

Due to the high demand for road test appointments, customers with cancelled appointments will not be prioritized. As measures to address the backlog come online, additional road test appointments will be made available. Please continue to check DriveTest.ca for new blocks of road test appointments.

Customers will be required to wear face masks inside centres and during road tests, sanitize their hands, complete the Patron/customer screening developed by the province and share their “passed” results prior to road test or admittance to the centre.

Road test applicants may also be required to provide a contact phone number should contact tracing be required. Applicants are required to keep vehicle windows open to ensure proper airflow.

All DriveTest staff will wear appropriate personal protective equipment when serving customers, and driver examiners will also be equipped with face shields, sanitizer packages and seat covers when conducting road tests.