Road tests in Peel and Toronto cancelled

The Ontario government is cancelling all in-vehicle road tests in regions in the Grey (Lockdown) level, effective November 23, 2020. This currently applies to all road tests in the City of Toronto and Peel Region, including the Brampton, Downsview, Etobicoke, Metro East, Mississauga and Port Union DriveTest centres. This action is being taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Road test cancellations will be without penalty and Toronto or Peel Region residents may not book a road test at a DriveTest centre in another region. The government has directed its driver testing services provider, DriveTest, to restrict residents in these regions from being able to take a road test at another DriveTest centre in a region with a lower COVID-19 level, effective November 30. If people living in a region in the Grey (Lockdown) level have booked a road test in a different region, it will need to be cancelled.

“We know that these measures will result in some people experiencing longer wait times for road tests,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “However, these are unprecedented times and our number one priority is the health and safety of individuals, families and workers.”

DriveTest centres in the Grey (Lockdown) level will be open for indoor services, such as knowledge tests, with capacity limits and COVID-19 preventative measures in place. DriveTest clients impacted by cancelled tests will receive a credit on the system and may rebook their tests when their region moves to a lower COVID-19 level.