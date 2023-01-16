India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Monday acknowledged the support and good wishes coming his way since suffering multiple injuries in a car accident on December 30, saying that his road to recovery has begun and hes ready for the challenges ahead.

In a series of tweets, Pant also said that his surgery was a success. “I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field,” he wrote.

On December 30, around 5:30 am, Pant, 25, miraculously survived when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand.

Pant was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun. He was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi and was alone while driving his Mercedes car.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. Just wanted to let everyone know that my surgery was successful, and I am grateful to be on the road to recovery. My spirits are high, and I’m feeling better every day and I want to extend my gratitude to all of you for your kind words, support and positive energy during this difficult time,” he further wrote in an Instagram post.

The first medical update from the BCCI hours after the accident on December 30 said apart from a right knee ligament tear, Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe apart from abrasion injuries on his back.

Later that evening, a medical bulletin said the results of Pant’s MRI of the brain and spine came out as normal. It added that Pant also underwent plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.

On January 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that Pant would be shifted to Mumbai via an air ambulance for surgery and further treatment, where he is now under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Pant, who made his international debut in February 2017, was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh in Dhaka in December 2022. In that match, which ended on December 25, he hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

