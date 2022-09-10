The Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends beat South Africa Legends by 61 runs in the opening match of the Road World Safety Series here on Saturday.

India Legends, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, got off to a great start with the master blaster, Sachin rolled back years and showed why he is the ‘God of cricket’ with some brilliant cricketing shots. However, his innings were short lived as he fell to Makhaya Ntini at 16 runs off 15 balls.

He was replaced by another legend Suresh Raina who showcased his class scoring 33 runs in 22 balls.

But the star of the day for India was Stuart Binny, who played a blinder of an innings scoring 82 runs off just 42 balls. He was well supported by Yusuf Pathan who smashed a quickfire 35 runs off 15 balls.

Having set a massive target of 217/4 in their 20 years, the Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends started their innings strongly with both their openers Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk playing steadily and carefully.

Rahul Sharma then provided the first breakthrough with Morne van Wyk’s wicket and post that no one could manage to build a partnership with captain Rhodes, who stood not out at 38 at the end of the innings.

The India Legends restricted South Africa Legends for 156/9 in 20 overs. Rahul Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets and gave only 17 runs in his 4 overs. Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha both ended with 2 wickets each.

India legends won the game convincingly and Binny was declared player of the match

Sunday will see a doubleheader between Bangladesh Legends and West indies Legend the second match will be between Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends, here.

Brief scores: India Legends 217/4 (20 overs) vs South Africa Legends 156/9 (20 overs).

