‘Roar’ is a dark comedy anthology series inspired from a book (same name) of short stories by popular fiction author, Cecilia Ahern.

Yesterday, the trailer for the series dropped on YouTube and it was an immediate hook. The eight stories range from psychological horror to magical realism and each is a stand-alone story. The idea behind ‘Roar’ is to chronicle the lives of ordinary women who are dealing with some extra-ordinary circumstances.

Roar has an ensemble cast with some very popular actors like Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Betty Gilpin, Allison Brie, Kara Hayward, Fivel Stewart and Meera Syal.

From the trailer, we see that the show has each of these women dealing with some very unreal circumstances. ‘Roar’ shows a woman who eats photographs, one who lives on a shelf like a trophy, another who dates ducks and one who is a ghost; while each of the story plots seem bizarre the struggle of each of these women is real.

‘Roar’ will be an eight-part series, with each episode a stand-alone story and still each of those stories features notable actors like Judy Davis, Nick Kroll, Alfred Molina, Jake Johnson, Daniel Dae Kim, Chris Lowell, Peter Facinelli Jason Mantzoukas, Ego Nwodim, Simon Baker, Griffin Matthews, Jillian Bell, Justin Kirk, Hugh Dancy and Bernard White.

The series has been created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch with each of the 8 episodes having a short runtime of 30 minutes.

Watch the trailer for ‘Roar’ here: