Robber shot in leg by K’taka Police while trying to escape

The Karnataka Police shot a robber in the leg in Sheshadripuram police station limits on Tuesday in Bengaluru.

The robber was identified as 26-year-old Yasir.

According to police, Yasir, a resident of Bhubaneswarinagar near Sultanpalya has seven cases of robbery and mugging against him.

The accused was shot at an isolated place near Sadashivanagar Palace.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning. The accused had been shifted to the hospital.

Shedhadripuram police inspector had fired the bullet on the robber while he tried to attack the police in a bid to escape.

More details are yet to emerge in the case.

Further investigation is on.

2023071137277

