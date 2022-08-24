A notorious criminal who used to put a noose around the victim’s throat and rob them was caught by the Delhi police after examining footage from about 100 CCTVs.

“The accused Nitin alias Nikka is an illiterate and a vagabond. He is addicted to drugs/alcohol and he committed the crimes to make money to satisfy his craving for drugs/alcohol,” said Sagar Singh Kalai, North Delhi DCP.

On August 23, Shastri Nagar resident Vicky Singh reported that when he was going to his factory an unidentified person unexpectedly put a noose around his neck from behind and robbed him of his mobile phone and cash.

A similar complaint was received from Rama Shankar, a resident of Dayabasti, that on August 5 when he was going to his workplace and reached near Subhadra Colony gate, a person put a noose around his neck from behind and snatched his mobile phone and cash.

The third such complaint was received from Ramesh Parashar at the Gulabi Bagh police station.

“SI Vinod Nain and Inspector Shish Pal got a tip off and they started working on it to nab the accused.

“The police team contacted their sources to get clues about the culprit and they also analysed various CCTV footage. The police team was shocked after seeing the modus operandi of the criminal. He used to put a noose around the victim’s neck and rob them of their belongings,” the police said.

The search was difficult because of the accused being a vagabond and no clue about his residential address.

Nitin alias Nikka was finally nabbed from Sarai Rohilla when he was planning another robbery.

