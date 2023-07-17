INDIA

Robbers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are coming together: K’taka BJP MLA

NewsWire
0
0

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, known for issuing controversial statements, said on Monday that ‘robbers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari’ were coming together and holding an event in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters here, Yatnal said the opposition parties have joined together against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The robbers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are coming together. They are uniting to defeat PM Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. The families which are out on bail are also coming together in the state.

“They know very well that if PM Modi comes to power again, they will surely land up in jail. That is why all robbers are coming together,” he said.

“It is two months since the Congress has come to power in Karnataka. After Congress took over the power, drought has come. Farmer’s suicides are increasing, there is shadow of anxiety and Hindu activists are getting killed,” the MLA stated.

Commenting on the opposition meeting, former CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “They (opposition parties) are calling it a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ but actually there is no ‘bandhan’ in this…their sole aim is to bring down PM Modi, which is impossible…when zero is added to zero, it is nothing.”

2023071740507

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adani acquires India’s largest marine services company Ocean Sparkle

    Badminton Asia Junior C’ships: India blank Hong Kong China 5-0 to...

    Powers of US, West declining, claims top Iranian military official

    Monsoon decor and how to take care of furniture