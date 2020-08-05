Robbers pose as cops, kidnap, rob gold from Delhi bizman

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) In a sensational daylight robbery, a businessman and his son were held hostage inside their own car by robbers in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony and robbed of 4.503 kgs of gold bars and 14 lakh in cash.

The father-son duo were abducted and taken to various places in Delhi before finally being dumped near Burari. The robbers also tried to run over the man’s son when he put up resistance.

Seven people, including a dismissed Haryana police constable named Somvir, who the police say is the mastermind of the armed heist, have been arrested in the case.

The victim, a bullion trader in Delhi who has a jewellery shop in Chandni Chowk, told police that on July 22 at about 1:30 pm, he along with his son left for his shop in their car. His son was driving while the complainant was carrying the gold bars and cash.

At about 1:35 pm, when they reached a U-turn on Pushta road at Geeta Colony flyover towards Rajghat, a white Swift suddenly overtook their car, forcing them to stop while a Santro car blocked them from behind.

“Two persons, who were carrying weapons, posed as officials of the Crime Branch and asked the victim and his son to come to the Crime Branch office. The accused then abducted him and his son and took them in the cars and kept on driving on several roads from Daryaganj to New Delhi Railway Station and ultimately, took them to Burari on outer Ring Road. They then forced the duo out of the car and robbed their bag containing the gold bars and cash,” said Rajesh Deo, DCP, Crime Branch.

The ordeal did not end there, as when his son tried to resist, the robbers tried to run him over leaving him injured.

“Seven persons have been arrested in this case. While Durga Das, Chirag and Dayaram had provided the information and tipped off Somvir, he with the other accused had actually committed the robbery. Somvir and the others posed as Crime Branch officials while abducting and robbing the victims. Somvir is a dismissed constable of Haryana Police,” said the officer.

Two kgs of gold and Rs 35 lakh in cash were recovered from their possession. The two cars used in the crime have also been seized.

–IANS

zaz/kr