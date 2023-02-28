INDIA

Robbers wanted in 60 cases arrested in UP

Two criminals, allegedly involved in 60 cases of loot and robbery over the last 27 years in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district and neighbouring areas, have been arrested after an encounter with the police.

The police had been pursuing them after the two had opened fire on two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, and decamped with booty from Dharampur village on February 24.

Colonelganj circle officer Naveena Shukla said based on intelligence inputs, the suspects were zeroed in.

“On Monday, an informer tipped off about the movement of accused Gyan Chandra Pasi and Jang Bahadur. The two were on a bike and going to attack another villager,” she said.

The team signalled Pasi to stop but he opened fire. In retaliatory fire, Pasi was shot at and injured while Bahadur was arrested as he was trying to flee.

Shukla said Pasi was the gang leader and as many as 45 cases were registered against him since 1996.

Bahadur was named in 15 other cases.

“Pasi used to train and recruit other members,” Shukla said, adding that two other gang members are on the run.

