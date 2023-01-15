INDIA

Robbery to fund terrorism: Four get 7-yr jail term in K’taka

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special court here has convicted four suspected terrorists of seven years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 40,000 fine in connection with committing acts of robbery in Bengaluru to fund terrorist activities.

All the accused are from West Bengal and connected to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) terrorist organisation from Bangladesh. The court had pronounced the order on Saturday.

Kador Khazi aka Mota Anas (33), Birbhum district of West Bengal, Mustafizar Rahman aka Tuhin (39), Adil Sheik (27) from Shamsher Ganj district, Abdul Kareem aka Chota (21) from Murshidabad district.

The accused had committed acts of robbery in K.R. Pura, Kottanur and Attibele police station limits. They were arrested in connection with the crime and NIA officers had seized huge quantities of electronic gadgets, chemical substances, containers to prepare bombs, improvised explosive devices, and a digital camera.

The police had submitted a charge sheet in 2020. The probe had proved that the accused were preparing bombs at their residence. One of the accused Abdul Kareem aka Chota was an accused in the case of serial bomb blasts in the surrounding areas of Mahabodhi temple, a UNESCO world heritage center on July 7, 2013 in Bihar. P. Prasanna Kumar submitted his arguments for the NIA.



