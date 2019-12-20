Robbie Williams met wife after sleeping with drug dealer

London, Dec 30 (IANS) British pop star Robbie Williams says he met his wife and actress Ayda Field after sleeping with his drug dealer.

Williams, 45, opened up about his relationship with Field, 40, in an interview to You magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Recalling their first meeting, Williams said: “My drug dealer had just left, I’d slept with her and she’d left me a bag of drugs.”

Field says that she felt Robbie was “a Dickensian pop star holed up in his mansion” and found his living situation “quite sad”. She added that she “had no idea about’ Robbie’s dalliance with his drug dealer” and didn’t notice he had a substance abuse problem.

Despite the rocky introduction, the couple mention that they felt “electricity”. The singer realised his feelings for her after a word of advice from actress Cameron Diaz.

“I bumped into Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. I started talking about this person I’d just ended a relationship with and was listing all these things about her brilliance when Cameron said ‘I don’t think it’s over’. At that moment the universe spoke to me. I left and went straight to Ayda’s house and committed to her,” he said.

The couple share daughter Teddy, seven, son Charlton, five, and Colette, 15 months.

