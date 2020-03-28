Robbie Williams reunites with family after three-week quarantine

Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) Singer Robbie Williams has reunited with his family after ending a three-week quarantine.

The singer is married to American actress Ayda Field and together they have four children; seven-year-old daughter Theodora, five-year-old don Charlton, 18-month-old daughter Colette, and one-month-old son Beau.

Robbie had been keeping himself away from his family after returning to the US from Australia as he observed self-isolation precautions in line with coronavirus pandemic prevention measures, reports mirror.co.uk.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ayda showed their two eldest children running to meet their father as his quarantine came to an end after three weeks.

The video showed Theodora and Charlton looking down the driveway together as Ayda asked them if they could see anyone they recognised.

The young children both shouted out “daddy” as they could see Robbie approaching.

The former Take That star looked overjoyed as he walked with his arms outstretched and his children ran towards him.

Bending down, Robbie scooped up Teddy and hugged her, before dropping to his knees to embrace his son.

Ayda explained that the children had been living without their father for 21 days.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “@robbiewilliams After 3 weeks…REUNITED!”

She continued: “So happy to have daddy home after separate quarantines #togetheratlast #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx.”

Robbie also took to Instagram live. “I am with my family — lots of love everybody,” he said.

“Keep safe. Wash your hands. Be kind,” he added.

–IANS

